India Sees 861 New Covid-19 Cases; Daily Death Toll Lowest in 705 Days

India logged 861 new Covid-19 cases on Monday, touching a new low ever since the pandemic began in March 2020. Six new deaths were recorded, which was the lowest in 705 days, while the active cases dipped to 11,058, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

10 states and Union Territories in the country reported zero fresh infections. The active cases comprise 0.03 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate remained at 98.76 per cent, the ministry said. A reduction of 74 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The country had recorded 1,054 fresh cases on Sunday while 29 fresh deaths were recorded. The active cases of the infection had further declined to 11,132 yesterday.

The fresh infections fell under 1,000 for the first time in April as India recorded 991 cases last Monday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said coronavirus has not gone away and keeps resurfacing, and cautioned people not to let their guard down in the battle against the pandemic. Nobody ever knows when the ‘bahurupiya’ (one that changes form) COVID-19 will resurface, Modi said, adding that administering nearly 185 crore doses of vaccines to control its spread was made possible due to public support.

“Corona (pandemic) was a big crisis, and we are not saying that the crisis is over. It may have taken a pause, but we never know when it will resurface. It is a ‘bahurupiya’ disease. To stop this, nearly 185 crore doses were administered, which surprises the world. This has been made possible due to your support," Modi said in a video conferencing in Gujarat’s Junagadh district.

India also rolled out ‘precaution’ doses for adults on Sunday in a move to phase out the effect of pandemic. On the first day, 9,496 jabs were administered, according to reports. The CoWin dashboard showed that that approximately 850 private sites had made the third dose of vaccine available to public.

