India Successfully Test Fires Agni-4 Intermediate-Range Ballistic Missile

In a significant boost to India’s military capabilities, a “training launch" of the Agni-4 intermediate-range ballistic missile was successfully carried out on Monday from the APJ Abdul Kalam Island in Odisha. In a brief statement, the defence ministry said the successful test was part of routine user training launches carried out under the aegis of the Strategic Forces Command at around 7:30 pm.

According to the defence ministry, the successful test of Agni-4 reaffirms India’s policy of having a “credible minimum deterrence" capability. “A successful training launch of an Intermediate-Range Ballistic Missile, Agni-4, was carried out at approximately 1930 hours on June 6 from APJ Abdul Kalam Island, Odisha," the ministry said. it added.

The ministry said the launch validated all operational parameters as also the reliability of the system. “The successful test reaffirms India’s policy of having a ‘credible minimum deterrence’ capability," it said.

(With inputs from PTI)

