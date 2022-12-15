Home » News » India » India Successfully Tests Agni-V Ballistic Missile off Odisha Coast Days After Tawang Clash

India Successfully Tests Agni-V Ballistic Missile off Odisha Coast Days After Tawang Clash

Agni V is India’s long-range surface-to-surface ballistic missile, capable of hitting a target 5,000 kilometres away with pinpoint accuracy

Advertisement

By: News Desk

Edited By: Poorva Joshi

News18.com

Last Updated: December 15, 2022, 20:07 IST

Bhubaneswar, India

Indian authorities had issued a notice declaring the Bay of Bengal as a no-fly zone ahead of an Agni-V ballistic missile test scheduled for December 15-16. (Source: PTI)
Indian authorities had issued a notice declaring the Bay of Bengal as a no-fly zone ahead of an Agni-V ballistic missile test scheduled for December 15-16. (Source: PTI)

The night trials of Agni-5 missiles were successfully carried out on Thursday, said defence sources. The tests were carried out from Abdul Kalam Island off the Odisha coast. Agni-5 is a nuclear-capable ballistic missile which can hit targets beyond 5,000 km.

The test was carried out to validate new technologies and equipment on the missile which is now lighter than before, ANI quoted the Defence sources as saying. Since the trial was successful, this proves the capability to enhance the range of the Agni-5 missile, if required.

Indian authorities had issued a notice declaring the Bay of Bengal as a no-fly zone ahead of an Agni-V ballistic missile test scheduled for December 15-16.

Advertisement

Agni V is India’s long-range surface-to-surface ballistic missile, capable of hitting a target 5,000 kilometres away with pinpoint accuracy. This range puts almost the entire country of China within the missile’s range.

Read all the Latest India News here

Follow us on

About the Author

News DeskThe News Desk is a team of passionate editors and writers who break and analyse ...Read More

first published: December 15, 2022, 20:02 IST
last updated: December 15, 2022, 20:07 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Kiara Advani Turns Up The Heat In Racy Black Dress With Thigh-high Slit, See The Diva's Head-turning Style Moments

+14PHOTOS

Devoleena Bhattacharjee Of Saath Nibhana Saathiya Fame Gets Married To Gym Trainer Shahnawaz Sheikh, See Her Wedding Pics