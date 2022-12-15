India Successfully Tests Agni-V Ballistic Missile off Odisha Coast Days After Tawang Clash

The night trials of Agni-5 missiles were successfully carried out on Thursday, said defence sources. The tests were carried out from Abdul Kalam Island off the Odisha coast. Agni-5 is a nuclear-capable ballistic missile which can hit targets beyond 5,000 km.

The test was carried out to validate new technologies and equipment on the missile which is now lighter than before, ANI quoted the Defence sources as saying. Since the trial was successful, this proves the capability to enhance the range of the Agni-5 missile, if required.

Indian authorities had issued a notice declaring the Bay of Bengal as a no-fly zone ahead of an Agni-V ballistic missile test scheduled for December 15-16.

Agni V is India’s long-range surface-to-surface ballistic missile, capable of hitting a target 5,000 kilometres away with pinpoint accuracy. This range puts almost the entire country of China within the missile’s range.

