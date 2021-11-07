India Takes 'Serious Note' of Death of Indian Fisherman in Firing by Pakistan

India has taken serious note of the Pakistani Maritime Security Agency resorting to unprovoked firing on an Indian fishing boat in the Arabian Sea that resulted in the death of an Indian national, official sources said on Sunday. The incident took place on Saturday, they said.

They said the Pakistani Maritime Security Agency fired at the Indian fishing boat resulting in the death of one Indian fisherman and injuring another. The injured fisherman is being treated at a hospital in Okha, Gujarat, they said.

"We have taken serious note of this incident. We are going to take up this issue diplomatically with the Pakistan side. The matter is under investigation and further details will be shared in due course," said a source.

