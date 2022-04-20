India to Launch AYUSH Mark for Authentic Products, Says Modi as WHO Chief Calls for Govt Support, Investment for Traditional Medicines

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said India will soon launch the AYUSH mark to recognise traditional medicine products which will give the authenticity to quality AYUSH products of the country. The prime minister also said that India will soon start the AYUSH visa category for those who come to the country seeking traditional ways of treatment.

He was speaking after the inauguration of the three-day Global AYUSH Investment and Innovation Summit at Mahatma Mandir here in Gujarat in the presence of Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth and WHO Director General Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus.

Ghebreyesus on Wednesday said that long-term strategic investments along with government support are crucial for fostering innovation in the field of traditional medicine.

Advertisement

“Long term strategic investments along with government commitment are needed to support the innovation ecosystem for medicine in general and traditional medicine in particular," said the WHO DG. He called for “innovators, industry and government to develop traditional medicine in a sustainable, environmentally sensitive and equitable manner".

“When bringing traditional medicines into markets, we must ensure that the communities who had nurtured it and passed on this knowledge also benefit from their development," said Ghebreyesus in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.