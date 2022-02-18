India Signs Historic Trade Deal With UAE; $100 Bn Bilateral Trade Boost, IIT in Emirates on Cards

India on Friday signed a historic trade pact – Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) – with the UAE during a bilateral meeting between the two countries. This is the first major trade pact, whose negotiations, launched in September 2021, have been completed in a record time. The Joint Vision Statement of the trade pact laid out contours of the future course of bilateral relations and also highlighted specific areas of focus.

The vision statement talks about boosting bilateral trade to $100 billion in five years, supporting energy transition and working on a low-carbon future, establishing a Joint Hydrogen task force to scale up tech and establishing an IIT in the UAE.

The Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement was signed by Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal during a bilateral meeting with the UAE delegation led by Minister of Economy, Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri and Minister of State for Foreign Trade Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi.

The joint statement delineates cooperation in specific focus areas in the field of defence and security, economy, health, energy, skill and education.

>Defence and Security

• Agreed to enhance maritime cooperation contributing to the maintenance of peace and security in the region.

• Reaffirmed joint commitment to fight against extremism and terrorism, including cross-border terrorism, in all forms, at both regional and international levels.

>Economic partnership

• CEPA to result in an increase of bilateral trade from $60 billion to $100 billion in 5 years.

• To expedite work on a dedicated investment zone for UAE companies and joint ventures with a focus on setting up a food corridor and establishment of a dedicated India Mart in Jebel Ali Free Zone.

• To create investment opportunities for Indian investors in establishing specialised industrial advanced technology zones in Abu Dhabi, with a specific focus in areas of logistics and services, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, agriculture, agri-tech, steel and aluminium.

>Energy partnership

• Promote collaboration opportunities to support India’s energy requirements, including new energies, and ensure the provision of affordable and secure energy supplies to India’s growing economy.

• Mutual support in energy transition and focused work on a low-carbon future.

>Climate action and renewables

• Agreed to support each other’s clean energy missions and establish a joint Hydrogen Task Force to help scale up technologies, with a special focus on the production of Green Hydrogen.

>Education cooperation

• Agreed to establish an Indian Institute of Technology in the UAE.

>Emerging technologies

• Agreed to expand cooperation and collaborate on critical technologies and mutually promote e-businesses and e-payment solutions and promote start-ups from both countries.

>Cultural cooperation

• Agreed to set up an India–UAE Cultural Council to facilitate and promote cross-cultural exchanges, cultural projects, exhibitions and dialogue between thought leaders of the two countries.

>Skills cooperation

• Agreed to enhance cooperation in skill development so as to align with the market needs and address the changing needs for the future of work.

>Food security

• Acknowledged the need to enhance the resilience and reliability of food supply chains.

• Agreed to expand cooperation through enhanced bilateral food & agriculture trade and, promote and strengthen the infrastructure and dedicated logistic services connecting farms to ports to final destinations in the UAE.

>Health cooperation

• Agreed to collaborate in research, production and development of reliable supply chains for vaccines and enhance investments by UAE entities in the rapidly growing health infrastructure in India as well as collaborate in providing health care in underprivileged countries.

