India-UK Cyber Security Cooperation Likely to Get New Partner Country With Focus on Threats

The bilateral cyber cooperation between India and the United Kingdom is likely to have one more partner, making it trilateral, News18 has learnt.

According to sources, on UK’s recommendation, India is considering adding Australia to the bilateral. Sources in the government said during the India-UK Bilateral Cyber Dialogue held from April 11-12, 2022, in London, UK expressed its keen interest to engage with a third country in the area of cyber capacity building. The country mentioned Japan, EU, Australia, Singapore and others for positive consideration as per mutual understanding.

In the latest development, sources said UK has proposed Australia as the country for trilateral partnership with India and sought views from India on convening a two-day India-Australia-UK Cyber Deterrence Session to discuss cyber deterrence policies at the national level and take part in a cyber-deterrence simulation exercise.

A two-day meet will soon be held to discuss cyber diplomacy. Sources said all agencies have been asked to give their views on the proposal of taking a third country on board with the details if any meet, program, drill was done with them in last two years.

It is expected that during the two-day meet, countries will discuss the cyber deterrence policy where representatives and other ministries from Australia, India and the UK will share their respective approaches.

They will also have a simulation exercise where representatives are likely to collectively respond to a cyber incident affecting all three countries. The exercise will focus on the development of foreign policy responses to an incident.

India-UK cyber security ties

In the last 18 months, bilateral cyber cooperation with the UK has progressed with consistent engagement in the form of cyber dialogue that took forward the mandate set by the India-UK Framework.

Both countries also held the fifth-edition of their Cyber Dialogue in London in April last year. “Our 2030 vision includes revitalised and dynamic connections between our people and enhanced defence and security cooperation that brings a more secure Indo-Pacific," both countries had said.

Prior to that, India-UK Joint Working Groups (JWGs) were held on Cyber Governance. India and the United Kingdom are already working in close cooperation under the International Counter Ransomware Initiative to tackle threats. ​

