India, UK NSAs Discuss Cooperation on Cyber And Regional Security, Violent Extremism

National security adviser Ajit Doval on Thursday met his visiting counterpart from the United Kingdom, Sir Stephen Lovegrove. They discussed a wide range of subjects of bilateral and global significance.

The focus was on specific and substantial outcomes to take the partnership forward in line with the vision of the India-UK Roadmap 2030.

The key points discussed included cooperation in cybersecurity, maritime and Indo-Pacific, regional security, as well as dealing with violent extremism.

Taking forward discussions between the two Prime Ministers, the NSAs deliberated on forward-looking cooperation in the technology and defence sectors with a focus on key objectives of the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.

The India-UK relationship was elevated to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership during the virtual summit held between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Prime Minister Boris Johnson in May 2021.

The two sides adopted a 10-year roadmap at the summit to broaden ties in trade and economy, defence and security, climate change, people-to-people connections, etc.

The two PMs agreed on a new and expanded India-UK defence partnership in April.

During his visit to Delhi that month, Johnson also announced that the UK is creating an Open General Export Licence (OGEL) for India to “reduce bureaucracy and slashing delivery times" for defence procurement.

He also said that Britain will help India in the co-development of military hardware, including the indigenous production of fighter jets.

