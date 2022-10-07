Abstaining from Xinjiang Vote in Line With Long-held Position, Country-specific Resolutions Never Helpful: India

India on Friday clarified its abstention from voting on a draft resolution in the UN Human Rights Council over a debate on the human rights situation in China’s Xinjiang province, saying it was in line with its practice of not voting on country-specific resolutions.

A day before, India had abstained from voting on a draft resolution in the UNHRC on holding a debate on the human rights situation in Xinjiang. The ministry of external affairs said India’s vote was “in line with its long-held position", and that “country-specific resolutions are never helpful" in the first place. It also said India favoured dialogue in dealing with such issues.

Ministry for external affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said India had taken note of the assessment of human rights concerns in Xinjiang by the Office of the UN Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights. “Human rights of people of Xinjiang province of China should be respected," Bagchi was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

He added: “India remains committed to all human rights. India’s vote at UNHRC is in line with its long-held position; country-specific resolutions are never helpful. India favours a dialogue to deal with such issues. The OHCHR’s assessment of human rights concerns in China’s Xinjiang province has been noted."

Earlier, opposition leaders, too, criticised the central government’s stand, saying India should speak for what is right and not be afraid of its neighbour. Senior Congress leader and MP Manish Tewari wondered why there was “so much diffidence on China".

“The Government of India will not agree to a parliamentary debate on Chinese incursions. India will abstain at UNHRC on a resolution for debate on human rights in Xinjiang," he tweeted. Tiwari alleged that the MEA did not accord political clearance to parliamentarians to visit Taiwan.

Trinamool Congress spokesperson Saket Gokhale tweeted, “Giving them our land and abstaining on holding them to account. What exactly is it that makes (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi so afraid of China?" AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi wanted to know from the prime minister the reason for India’s decision “to help China out in the UNHRC on the Uighur issue".

Human rights groups have been sounding the alarm over what is happening in the resource-rich northwestern Chinese province for years, alleging that more than one million Uyghurs had been detained against their will in a large network of what Beijing calls “re-education camps".

India also abstained on a draft resolution on promoting reconciliation, accountability and human rights in Sri Lanka, which was adopted. While abstaining, India said it will work with Sri Lanka and the international community to attain related objectives of legitimate aspirations of Tamils of Sri Lanka and prosperity for all Sri Lankans.

The draft resolution on ‘Promoting reconciliation, accountability and human rights in Sri Lanka’ was adopted with 20 nations voting in favour in the 47-member council, seven against, including China and Pakistan, and 20 abstentions, including by India, Japan, Nepal and Qatar.

The 20 countries that voted in favour of the resolution included UK, US, Argentina, Finland, France, Germany, Mexico, Netherlands, Paraguay, Poland, Republic of Korea and Ukraine.

(With PTI inputs)

