India Ups Firepower Along Borders with China, Pakistan with Modern Guns, Rocket Systems for Army

India has significantly upped its firepower along its borders in the last two years with the Army inducting a range of modern guns and rocket systems for its artillery units, top defence sources said on Tuesday.

The planned capability development and upgradation are part of the Army’s Artillery modernisation plans, which have picked up pace in the last decade. A range of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles, including loitering munitions, are also in the process of being procured by the Regiment of Artillery.

A majority of the gun and rocket systems are being made indigenously.

While most of the gun systems and guided ammunition ordered in the last three years have been delivered and inducted at the northern and eastern borders, some additional gun systems are also being procured, sources privy to the development said.

Additional K9 Vajras, M777 Howitzers

The Army will soon initiate the process of procuring 100 additional K9 Vajra-T 155 mm/52 calibre tracked self-propelled gun systems, with an approval from the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) already in place for it.

“The Request for Proposal will be floated very soon," a defence source said.

The sources, however, clarified that there are no immediate plans to procure additional M777 howitzers.

The K9 Vajra-T guns were deployed along the LAC in eastern Ladakh after the military standoff with China began in May 2020.

Sources said the system has already been tested along the northern borders.

They further said the existing guns are being provided with additional “winterisation kits" so that they can withstand and operate in the icy winters of eastern Ladakh. However, the new gun systems to be procured will come with the kits which comprise nine items.

The sources added that the seventh regiment of M777 howitzers is in the process of the being raised. The Army had deployed the high-mobility systems, 145 of which were bought from BAE Systems at the northeast, which added a significant punch to India’s firepower at the LAC.

The 155mm, 39-calibre towed artillery guns can be airlifted by the Chinook helicopters at a short notice and swiftly deployed at the borders. As reported earlier this month by News18, helipads for the Chinook helicopters are being constructed at all forward posts in the northeast for the quick movement of troops and equipment.

The Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System (ATAGS) which has been developed by the Defence Research Development Organisation (DRDO) and manufactured in collaboration with collaborated with Bharat Forge Limited and Tata Advanced Systems Ltd has completed a range of extensive trials. The sources quoted above said while some other specific trials are pending, the initial trial reports have shown that specialised towed 155 mm/52 calibre howitzer is a robust gun system.

Defence sources said the life and technology of the 130 mm indigenous Sharang gun system is enhanced to make it a successful “upgunned" gun with better range and accuracy.

Three regiments of the gun system are operational at present and the fourth is in the process of being raised, they said.

The Army has also inducted an upgraded version of automated fire control system for the artillery weapon systems deployed along the northern borders, which can deliver artillery firepower in quick time frame, with greater accuracy.

10 Regiments of Indigenous Pinaka Weapon System

While the Army currently has four regiments of the Pinaka Multi Launcher Rocket System (MLRS), it had placed orders to raise six additional regiments too, for which the deliveries are expected soon, sources said.

“These regiments will be equipped with electronically and mechanically improved weapon system capable of firing a variety of ammunition over longer ranges," a second source said.

The source further said one regiment has been inducted along northern borders in high altitude area after extensive validation and a high altitude firing validation has been planned.

The Army also plans to induct Guided Extended Range rockets for the Pinaka MLRS, which fired up to a longer range of 75km with “significant accuracy," the sources said, adding that the modern weapon system will boost long-range capability of artillery firepower.

The Army currently has five Grad rocket regiments and three Smerch regiments.

‘Need Consortium Culture in Indigenous Manufacturing’

Additionally, the indigenous weapon locating radar Swathi has been inducted and deployed along the northern borders.

A counter-battery radar designed to detect and track incoming artillery and rocket fire, Swathi can assess the point of origin for counter bombing.

The radar is similar to ANTPQ-37 radar, which has been in use with the Army in design and performance but is said to be more user friendly.

The sources quoted above said all gun systems procured in last five years, barring the Ultra-Light Howitzer, are indigenously made.

“However, a consortium culture, which exists globally needs to be brought in indigenous manufacturing of arms and weapon systems, instead of providing individual orders to firms.

This will significantly bring down timelines of indigenous manufacturing," a defence official said.

