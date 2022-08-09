India, US Joint Special Forces Exercise Underway in Himachal Pradesh's Bakloh

A joint exercise between the special forces of India and the US began on Monday in Himachal Pradesh’s Bakloh, officials said, adding the drill aims to improve inter-operability between the special forces of both the countries.

“The 13th edition of the Indo-US Joint Special Forces exercise — Ex Vajra Prahar 2022, began at the Special Forces Training School in Bakloh today," the Defence Ministry said in a statement.

This joint annual exercise is hosted alternatively between India and the US to share the best practices and experiences in areas such as joint mission planning and operational tactics.

The US contingent is represented by personnel from the 1st Special Forces Group (SFG) and Special Tactics Squadron (STS) of the US Special Forces while the Indian Army contingent is formed by drawing Special Forces personnel under the aegis of SFTS, the statement said.

The 12th edition of this exercise between India and the US was conducted at Joint Base Lewis Mcchord, Washington (US) in October 2021.

According to the Defence Ministry, during the course of next 21 days, teams of both armies would jointly train, plan and execute a series of special operations, counter terrorist operations, air borne operations in simulated conventional and unconventional scenarios in mountainous terrain.

This joint exercise is a significant step in strengthening the traditional bond of friendship between the special forces of both nations as well as improve bilateral defence cooperation between India and the US, the statement noted.

