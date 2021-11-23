India-US Trade Talk: Health, GSP Restoration, Tariff Reduction Topped Agenda

India and the US on Tuesday held the 12th Ministerial-level meeting of the India-United States Trade Policy Forum (TPF) in New Delhi during which health, GSP restoration and tariff reductions, among others, topped the agenda. Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal and US Trade Representative, Ambassador Katherine Tai co-chaired the TPF meeting.

>Here’s what the two countries discussed at the meeting as per a joint statement:

— India-US discussed regulatory issues in the health sector.

— The US acknowledged India’s concerns on delays in the US regulatory inspections of Indian pharma facilities.

Advertisement

— The US said that restoration of GSP (Generalised System of Preferences) could be considered as per the eligibility criteria determined by US Congress.

— The US and India also exchanged views on potential targeted tariff reductions.

— Both sides agreed to discuss US concerns regarding regulatory approvals for Distillers Dried Grains and Solubles and India’s concern for market access for buffalo meat and wild shrimps.

— Both sides also agreed to find mutually agreeable solutions to outstanding WTO disputes.

— India-US recognised legal, nursing and accountancy services as areas, which can facilitate trade and investment.

— Both sides further agreed to enhance collaboration in ethanol blending.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.