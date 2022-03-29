Home » News » India » India's Weather Marred With Heat Waves And Heavy Rainfall In Various Parts For This Week

India's Weather Marred With Heat Waves And Heavy Rainfall In Various Parts For This Week

News Desk| News18.com
New Delhi // Updated: March 29, 2022, 14:19 IST

As per India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Monday weather update, there would be a “Heat Wave Spell over Northwest, Central and West India" during this week. On the other hand, there is a high probability of light to moderate rainfall continuing over the Northeast “during the next 5 days". Along with this, there is also the possibility of isolated heavy falls over Assam-Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh on 31st March and 1st April.

IMD’s forecast also said, “Heatwave to severe heatwave conditions in some parts very likely over West Rajasthan during 28th -30th March and isolated heatwave conditions on 31st March & 01st April 2022."

As for Isolated Heat Wave conditions, they are “very likely over Jammu Division & Himachal Pradesh on 28th & 29th; over south Haryana on 29th & 30th; over Saurashtra-Kutch, East Rajasthan and West Madhya Pradesh during 28th March-01st April; over Vidarbha, north Madhya Maharashtra & Marathwada during 29th-31st March; over south Uttar Pradesh on 30th & 31st March; over Jharkhand & interior Odisha during 30th March-01st April, 2022."

As for Rainfall conditions in the North-east, the IMD has said, “Scattered to fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall with thunderstorm/lightning/gusty winds (40-50 kmph) very likely over the region during 30th March-01st April with isolated heavy rainfall over Assam-Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh on 31st March & 01st April 2022"

Indian Southern states would also be experiencing rainfall under the “influence of trough/wind discontinuity". “Light to moderate isolated/scattered rainfall very likely over Kerala-Mahe, TamilnaduPuducherry-Karaikal, and Coastal & South Interior Karnataka during next 5 days. Isolated thunderstorm/lightning activity also very likely over Tamilnadu-PuducherryKaraikal & Lakshadweep on 28th & 29th March and Kerala & Mahe during next 5 days", the IMD added.

first published: March 29, 2022, 14:19 IST