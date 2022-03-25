India, WHO to Ink Host Country Agreement to Set Up Global Traditional Medicine Centre in Gujarat

A host country agreement would be inked Friday between the Ministry of Ayush and the World Health Organisation at Geneva to set up the WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine in Gujarat, the government has informed Lok Saha.

On March 9, the Union Cabinet had approved the establishment of the WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine (WHO GCTM) in Jamnagar by signing a host country agreement between the Government of India and the WHO.

“This is great news for the practitioners, and stake holders of the ministry and industry of ayush. This is a traditional system of medicine which has not only won the heart of the people of the country but also the people of the world," Ayush Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said in a statement. The agreement would be signed by the Ayush secretary and WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghbereyesus in a formal event hosted by the organisation at Geneva.

