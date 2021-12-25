Home » News » India » India Will See Omicron Surge but Cases Will Be Mild, Vaccines Will Help, Says Doctor Who Identified New Variant

The Haryana government also restricted the maximum number of people at indoor and outdoor events to 200 and 300 people, respectively. (PTI Photo)
Existing vaccines will greatly help reduce the spread of the Omicron variant, Coetzee said.

PTI
Updated: December 25, 2021, 15:21 IST

India will see a surge in Omicron-driven Covid cases and a high positivity rate but the infection will hopefully be mild in most people as is being seen in South Africa, says Dr Angelique Coetzee who first identified the variant. The chairperson of the South African Medical Association also said existing vaccines will definitely control the contagion but those unvaccinated are at 100 per cent "risk".

"Existing vaccines will greatly help reduce the spread of the Omicron variant," Coetzee told .

first published: December 25, 2021, 15:21 IST