India Working With Other Countries to Bring 2008 Mumbai Attack Perpetrators to Justice: Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said India is working with several countries to bring the real perpetrators of 2008 Mumbai Terror attack to justice. In 2008, 10 Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists (LeT) carried out 12 coordinated shooting and bombing attacks killing at least 166 people and leaving 300 wounded in Mumbai.

“Terrorism threatens humanity. Today, on 26/11, the world joins India in remembering its victims," Jaishankar tweeted on the 14th anniversary of the attack.

Advertisement

“It’s an occasion where entire country remembers it. I want to underline how strongly we feel about it and determined we are to complete the process of justice," Jaishankar told ANI on Saturday.

“Those who planned and oversaw this attack must be brought to justice," the minister added.

“We owe this to every victim of terrorism around the world." The minister said it was “incumbent on us" as responsible members of the international community to remember their trauma and to persevere in efforts to bring the perpetrators of terrorism to justice.

“Even after so many years, the people who planned and oversaw it have not been punished. They have not been brought to justice. This is something, which we give utmost importance to," the External Affairs Minister added.

Last month, India hosted the two-day anti-terrorism meeting of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), under India’s chair of the Counter-Terrorism Committee (CTC).

In a brief video on the social media, Jaishankar said when it comes to terrorism, India will never look away. “We will never compromise and we will never give up our quest to ensure justice," Jaishankar said.

Read all the Latest India News here