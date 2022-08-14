India@75 | From Azadi to ‘Amrit Kaal’: 10 News18 Stories that Tell India Has Come a Long Way

The Tricolour on every house paints an apt picture of what India has become – where citizens are connected more than ever before, with each other and with the idea that defines India at 75.

The idea is that we will march into a destiny that was always ours but is within grasp now.

‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ is only one part of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ that Prime Minister Narendra Modi envisaged in the run-up to the celebrations this August 15. And he has declared – personifying the confidence that also defines New India – that we are now entering ‘Amrit Kaal’, the era of elixir. Here, the use of ‘amrit’ or elixir tells the new generation that its progress will never stop.

Markers of that progress are visible in how women are now creators of a “new Kashmir" on the ground, to satellites in space. PM Modi’s prioritising of healthcare is also a chapter in Amrit Kaal.

This kaal will not be without challenges, and the biggest will be to manage the sheer number of people.

India is set to overtake China to become the world’s most populous country – a Number 1 position that may not be desirable. Though there is talk of how such a population – young at that – means a bigger market, more human resource, and heft in the world.

It helps that even after Covid, India is set to be Asia’s fastest growing economy this year, overtaking China here as well.

The true challenge, though, is to create an ecosystem where the last person in the queue is not forgotten but heard and helped. Amrit Kaal should take that person beyond help, towards becoming ‘atmanirbhar’, self-reliant.

Healthier at 75

When the pandemic struck in 2020, all countries — large and emerging — scrambled to find the fine balance between protecting the lives of their citizens as well as their livelihoods. Many adopted the approach of keeping businesses open: however, they had to go into unplanned lockdowns when the Covid-19 caseload got too overwhelming for governments to handle. This led to ad-hoc announcements of financial relief packages and irresponsible give-aways in order to stimulate demand to keep economies afloat. We are now witnessing the consequences with looming economic recessions in those countries. FULL STORY

Naya Kashmir in New India

Independent India turns 75 this year and no celebration would be complete without honouring the women whose work and passion take the nation to greater heights every day. News18 salutes women who have broken barriers to elevate India economically, socially, and politically. In this edition, CNN-News18 senior editor Pallavi Ghosh introduces you to Kashmir’s feisty Wushu player, a young entrepreneur who harbours dreams of entering politics one day and the first woman Waqf Board chairperson of Kashmir who did not let lack of support kill her dreams. FULL STORY

Challenging numbers

A country, which was the first to act on population control could become the most populous country in the world and yet some so-called intellectuals constantly argue against making proper policy for population control. As India celebrates Azaadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to mark 75 years of Independence, a question comes to mind – when will India gain freedom from the growing population, asks population expert Manu Gaur. FULL STORY

Freedom in space

A total of 750 girl students from across India were selected to build ‘AzadiSAT’, a satellite which marked India’s 75th year of Independence. As part of the programme ISRO aims to push girls to take up Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM). Even though the satellite was not a success, ISRO has been successful in planting dreams in eyes of young girls from rural India who now are aiming at working in STEM, especially space and technology, writes News18’s Damini Solanki. FULL STORY

Swaraj or Azadi?

Azadi, as in Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, is the word that our government has chosen to celebrate 75 years of our Independence. However, the preferred term for most of our great leaders during the freedom struggle was Swaraj. In the Bande Mataram of 31 December 1906, Sri Aurobindo himself describes how it came to be adopted by the Indian National Congress “in an inspired moment" by none other than its president, Dadabhai Naoroji, writes JNU professor Makarand R Paranjape. FULL STORY

A ‘bloody’ success

In the women@75 series, CNN-News18’s Pallavi Ghosh writes about talented actress and content creator Merenla Imsong and Varanasi sanitation champion Temsutula Imsong, both originally from Nagaland, as well as Manipur native Angel Konthoujam, who has for long fought against the stigma attached to menstruation. FULL STORY

Bharat going the Lebanon way?

The history of Lebanon bears a striking resemblance to the slew of events transpiring in Bharat. Even if we dig into the history of Kashmir’s politics or of any leftist-secularist-liberal political force in India, the same model paves the way for the Islamisation of unsuspecting natives, Hindus. The Hindu dharma is the only religion and culture that has stood firm against Islamic and Christian invaders as they battered down every culture across the planet and plundered their identities, writes independent journalist Yuvraj Pokharna. FULL STORY

BEST at their jobs, Mumbai’s fafdaa queen

In another inspiring story from the Women@75 series, senior editor Pallavi Ghosh writes about Mumbai’s first woman bus driver Laxmi Jadhav and conductor Pooja who navigate stereotypes every day. In another part of the Maximum City, we raise a toast to Gujjuben who has established a food empire at 77. FULL STORY

Tiranga in Kashmir’s har ghar

Three years after Article 370 was diluted in Jammu and Kashmir, India is celebrating 75 years of Independence and in the hinterlands of Kashmir the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign is as much a rage as elsewhere in the country. Youths, elders, children and women — pictures of all these hands holding the Tricolour are pouring in from every corner of Kashmir. These pictures are a slap on the face of separatist leaders such as Mehbooba Mufti, writes senior journalist Brajesh Kumar Singh. FULL STORY

‘HER’ in Haryana

In this edition of News18’s special series Women@75, senior editor Pallavi Ghosh writes about Ritu who flushed an entire village’s misconceptions down the drain, Dharamli Devi who has sparked the hope of justice in the minds of scores of women, and young Priya Sharma who has taken many life challenges to the mat. FULL STORY

