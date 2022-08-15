India@75 to India@100: PM Urges Indians to Take 5 Pledges to Realise Freedom Fighters' Dream by 2047

As India marks 75 years of Independence, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday set forth five pledges Indians must take to realise the dream of freedom fighters when the nation marks 100 years of Independence in 2047.

In his Independence Day address from the Red Fort, PM Modi said in this ‘Amrit Kaal’, every Indian aspires to see the fast progress of a new India with enthusiasm and impatience. Terming India the “mother of democracy", Modi said: “Our nation has proved that we have an inherent strength from our diversity and the common thread of patriotism makes India unshakeable."

Here are the five pledges PM Modi urged Indians to take with a vision for 2047:

“I urge youth to dedicate next 25 years of their lives for the nation’s development. We will work towards development of entire humanity." “We should not try to become like others. There should be no trace of slavery in our mindset. Our talent gets stuck due to a language barrier." “When we are connected to our roots, only then can we fly high. When we fly high, we will provide solutions to the entire world." “We should be united as a people to work towards the upliftment of the nation." “We should all fulfil our duties towards the nation."

In his pitch for inclusive development, the Prime Minister said: “My understanding of the spirit of India, made me realise that for the growth of New India we needed to ensure inclusive development across the nation, a vision that was held dear by Mahatma Gandhi."

Modi said that in the last few days, “we have seen an increase in the common consciousness of the love for the nation".

The ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign has been an example of the entire nation coming together to celebrate the spirit of this glorious country, he said. “This Amrit Kaal is providing us a golden opportunity to fulfil the dreams and goals of this aspirational society," Modi said.

