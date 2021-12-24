Indian Air Force's MiG-21 Fighter Jet Crashes During Training in Jaisalmer, Pilot Killed

An Indian Air Force fighter plane crashed in Jaisalmer on Friday evening, killing Wing Commander Harshit Sinha. The plane crashed in the Desert National Park area under the Sam police station, Jaisalmer SP Ajay Singh said.

Sam police station SHO Dalpat Singh said the plane crashed in sand dunes near Sudasari. The pilot’s death was confirmed by the Indian Air Force in a tweet.

“With deep sorrow, IAF conveys the sad demise of Wing Commander Harshit Sinha in the flying accident this evening and stands firmly with the family of the braveheart," IAF’s tweet reads.

“This evening, around 8:30 pm, a MiG-21 aircraft of IAF met with a flying accident in the western sector during a training sortie. Further details are awaited. An inquiry is being ordered," Indian Air Force said in an earlier tweet.

