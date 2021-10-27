Indian Army Observes 75th Infantry Day in Jammu

The army on Wednesday held wreath laying ceremonies at different formations across the Jammu region, including the northern command headquarters at Udhampur, while observing the 75th Infantry day, a defence spokesman said. The Infantry Day is observed as a remembrance of the first military operations carried out by independent India when the Indian army repelled the first attack on its soil on October 27, 1947 in the Kashmir valley.

The army organised a traditional wreath laying ceremony at the Dhruva War Memorial in Udhampur, where chief of staff, headquarters northern command Lieutenant General S Harimohan Iyer participated on behalf of Army commander, northern command, Lt Gen Yogesh Kumar Joshi.

Lt Gen Iyer appreciated all ranks and veterans of Infantry for their devotion to duty and indomitable spirit while working under trying and challenging conditions.

He saluted their contributions and sacrifices to protect the territorial integrity of the nation and fighting terrorism with unstinting resolve. On this solemn day, the supreme sacrifices made by the Indian Army in defending the honour and integrity of the nation were remembered by all, the spokesman said.

At a separate function, the spokesman said Jammu-based Tiger Division observed he Infantry Day with traditional solemnity. Major General Neeraj Gosain, General Officer Commanding ‘Tiger Division’, laid a wreath at the ‘War Memorial’ in Satwari Cantonment here, the spokesman said, adding serving officers and all ranks of ‘Tiger Division’ attended the ceremony.

Similar events were also organised at respective Brigade Headquarters, the spokesman said. To honour the supreme sacrifice of the infantry in fighting the Pakistani raiders in 1947, Rising Star Corps also observed the day by organising a wreath laying ceremony at ‘War Memorial’ in Yol cantonment in Himachal Pradesh, the spokesman said.

He said GOC ‘Rising Star Corps’ Lt Gen P N Ananthanarayanan laid the wreath at the ‘War Memorial’ at a function which was attended by serving Infantry officers and all ranks of ‘Rising Star Corps. Similar events were also organised at Mamun and Pathankot, the spokesman said.

