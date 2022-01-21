Indian Army Says Labeling Disappearance of 17-year-old from Border as 'Abduction' is Incorrect; Seeks Help from China’s PLA

The Indian Army on Friday said that portraying the incident of a 17-year-old boy named Miram Taron from Arunachal Pradesh going missing near the border as ‘abduction’ was incorrect. Army has sought assistance of China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) to locate Taron. “We have established contact with PLA and they have assured us to locate him and return as per protocol. It shall eight to ten days of time," Army PRO Harshavardhan Pandey said.

Pandey further said that such kind of incidents are ‘normal’ and ‘happen from time to time.’

Arunachal Pradesh’s MP Tapir Gao said on Wednesday that PLA on Tuesday ‘abducted’ a 17-year-old boy from inside the Indian territory in state’s Upper Siang district.

When the Indian Army received the information about Taron, it immediately contacted the PLA through established mechanism of hotline informing that an individual, who was collecting herbs and hunting, has lost his way and cannot be found.

Assistance from PLA has been sought to locate the individual on their side and return him as per established protocol, PTI said quoting sources. Gao said on Wednesday that the incident took place near the place where Tsangpo river enters India in Arunachal Pradesh. Tsangpo is called as Siang in Arunachal Pradesh and Brahmaputra in Assam.

The MP also said that he has informed Union Minister of State for Home Nisith Pramanik about the incident and requested him to take necessary action in this regard.

In September 2020, the PLA had abducted five youths from Arunachal Pradesh’s Upper Subansiri district and released them after about a week.

The latest incident came at a time when the Indian Army continues to be engaged in a stand-off with PLA in eastern Ladakh since April 2020. There have been 14 round of military-level talks between India and China to resolve the standoff.

However, disengagement process is yet to be done in areas of Hot Springs, Depsang bulge and Demchok in eastern Ladakh. Each side currently has around 50,000 to 60,000 troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh. India shares a 3,400 km-long LAC with China from Ladakh to Arunachal Pradesh.

(With inputs from PTI)

