Home » News » India » Indian Army Soldiers Enjoy A Cricket Break in Sub-zero Temperatures Near Galwan Valley | See Pics

Indian Army Soldiers Enjoy A Cricket Break in Sub-zero Temperatures Near Galwan Valley | See Pics

Indian army soldiers are seen bowling, fielding and batting, with loads of enthusiasm, in sub-zero temperatures of the valley. Snow-capped mountains stand tall in the background.

Advertisement

By: News Desk

Edited By: Aashi Sadana

News18.com

Last Updated: March 04, 2023, 21:05 IST

New Delhi, India

Indian army soldiers playing cricket at the Galwan valley. (Twitter/@firefurycorps)
Indian army soldiers playing cricket at the Galwan valley. (Twitter/@firefurycorps)

In the harsh weather and high-altitude, a group of Indian army soldiers played a game of cricket in a make-shift ground at the scenic Galwan valley.

Several pictures of the game, posted on social media shows the cricket competition organised by the Patiala Brigade Trishul Division.

The Army’s Leh-based Fire and Fury Corps, which is responsible for guarding the LAC in the Ladakh sector, released the photos.

Indian army soldiers are seen bowling, fielding and batting, with loads of enthusiasm in sub-zero temperatures of the valley. Snow-capped mountains stand tall in the background.

Advertisement

The Indian army deployed at the valley has been engaging in different sport activities in extreme winters, news agency ANI said.

The Fire and Fury Corps of the Indian army also shared snapshots of the game on their twitter handle.

Patiala Brigade Trishul Division organised a cricket competition in extreme high altitude area in Sub zero temperatures with full enthusiasm and zeal. We make the Impossible Possible," it said in the tweet. 

This comes amid the continuing standoff between Indian and Chinese troops in the Demchok and Depsang regions of eastern Ladakh.

Tensions erupted on May 5, 2020 following a violent clash in the Pangong lake area. The ties between the two countries nosedived significantly following the fierce clash in the Galwan Valley in June 2020 that marked the most serious military conflict between the two sides in decades.

Read all the Latest India News here

Follow us on

About the Author

News DeskThe News Desk is a team of passionate editors and writers who break and analyse ...Read More

  • Tags:
first published: March 04, 2023, 20:28 IST
last updated: March 04, 2023, 21:05 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Ananya Panday, Radhika Merchant, Kiara Advani, Bhumi Pednekar, Mrunal Thakur Among Best Dressed Celebrities This Week

+10PHOTOS

Holi 2023: Shilpa Shetty, Vidya Balan, Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani And Other Celeb-approved White Outfits You Can Wear This Year