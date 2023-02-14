Indian Army to Conquer Skies with Jet Suites Soon; Technology On Display at Aero India 2023

The Indian Army is set to revolutionize the way they conduct their missions in the coming years. Recently, the force issued a Request for Proposal (RFP) to procure 48 jet suites that will enhance their mobility and provide a cutting-edge advantage in the field.

Several companies have given their proposal for the product and one such company has also displayed a jet suit with the technology at Aero India 2023.

The private company, Absolute Composite Private Limited, has sent a proposal to the Indian Army for their product. The company claims the jet suit has 70% indigenized content and they are striving to increase it to 80%.

The company’s representative, Raghav, says, “the product has turbo engines that run on diesel fuel and is equipped with a full safety dress that uses fire-retardant material. The technology behind the jet suites is a result of years of research and development. The company has developed a high-speed jet engine that can lift the wearer into the air with ease.“

The RFP document of Indian Army highlighted the importance of training and the need for a training package that will be conducted in English and Hindi if required. The syllabus and details of the movement to be conducted are to be decided by the Indian Army and the vendor.

“The company is already formulating a training course. As per the requirement, we have our product ready and will show it to them next week at demo call." says Raghav.

The jet suits are ideal for patrolling and surveillance missions. The manufacturer claims “the suits can be used in situations where vehicles are not accessible and where waiting for a vehicle is not feasible. This can revolutionize the relief and rescue missions."

“The jet suits have the potential to be a game-changer in the field. The particular equipment can go for 10 kilometers. The individual will have the weight of engines and battery, which is roughly around 50KGs," Raghav said.

The product is on display in the Indian Pavilion of Aero India, which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday.

