India, China Troops Begin Disengagement from Gogra-Hot Springs, a Key Friction Point in Ladakh

India and China have agreed to disengage their troops from the Gogra-Hotsprings area at Patrol Point 15 in eastern Ladakh after a breakthrough was reached in the latest round of military talks between the two sides, marking a progress in the ongoing military standoff between the two countries at the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

A joint statement released by the two countries on Thursday stated that a consensus was reached in the 16th round of India China Corps Commander Level Meeting held on July 17, 2022.

The statement further said the Indian and Chinese troops at PP-15 have begun to “disengage in a coordinated and planned way, which is conducive to the peace and tranquillity in the border areas."

In the last military talks between the two sides, much of the issues related to PP-15 were resolved. “Only minor differences were pending, which were subsequently taken up for discussion in a Major General level meeting between the two sides," a source in the government said.

The source added that the modalities of the disengagement such as the limit of patrolling and the distance to which the troops would pull back were also decided between the sides during the meeting, based on which the disengagement process began today.

The development is significant as the announcement comes close to the heels of the annual summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in Uzbekistan to be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

There are speculations of the two leaders having a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the summit next week, even as there is no official word on the same.

Last year, both sides had officially agreed to disengage from PP-15 during the 12th strength but the disengagement was not fully carried out by either side. About a platoon-strength troops from both sides continued facing each other. Since then, a number of military talks have taken place between the two sides but they could not achieve a breakthrough on this aspect.

The last disengagement at the LAC took place in February and August last year when both sides disengaged their troops from both banks of Pangong Tso and PP-17A (another patrol point in the Gogra Hot Springs area).

While these were new friction points after the India and China got into a military standoff in May 2020, the remaining ones at Depsang Plains and Demchok, which predate the current military standoff, are yet to be resolved.

Both sides have deployed around 50,000 additional troops and weapons and equipment in the Ladakh region since May 2020. No de-escalation has been carried out by either side since then.

