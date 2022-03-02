Ukraine: India Asks Citizens to Leave Kharkiv by 6pm Local Time in all-Caps Advisory

The Indian embassy asked all Indian nationals on Wednesday to leave Kharkiv, Ukraine immediately due to heavy shelling amid war situation with Russia.

The embassy said they were releasing the advisory “for their safety and security". The Indian nationals have been asked to proceed to Pesochin (11km) , Babaye (12km) and Bezlyudovka (16km) as soon as possible".

The embassy has said the Indian nationals must make their move by 6pm Ukrainian time on Wednesday itself.

In a second advisory released just a couple of hours later, the embassy advised the Indians to move to the above-mentioned places on foot if they can’t find buses and vehicles and are at the railway station.

The hundreds of students stuck in Kharkiv were left even more hassled with the directive to report to these border posts within six hours. “We have no arrangements here to travel out. No buses, taxis and not even allowed to board trains. How can we travel to these places," an almost hysterical medical student Akriti Sharma said in an audio message to News18.com.

The students stuck in war-torn Kharkiv have been alleging that they were being stopped from boarding the trains and access to other public mode of transportation was not possible. With Indian embassy officials not being able to reach out physically to the students stuck in Kharkiv, the situation was turning traumatic. “There is chaos, Indians are not been allowed to board trains. We have no way to reach out to the authorities. Travelling outside the tube stations where we have been holed up inside since last one week is too unsafe,| lamented another medical student Amritpal.

The advisory came amid raging fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces in Kharkiv. Russia has said it was in touch with India on the safety of Indians in Kharkiv and Sumy, and was working “intensely" to create a humanitarian corridor for their safe passage.

An Indian student from Punjab died in Ukraine on Wednesday after suffering a stroke, a day after a student from Karnataka was killed during an air strike by the Russian military.

The student, identified as Chandan Jindal, was 22 years old and was studying at the Vinnytsia National Pyrogov, Memorial Medical University in Ukraine’s Vinnytsia. Jindal fell sick and was admitted to the ICU unit in Emergency Hospital in Vinnytsia about a month ago after suffering an ischemia stroke in brain. He died on Wednesday.

Sources told CNN-News18 that the deceased student’s father is currently present in the hospital. He is trying to reach the Siret border of Romania along with the body of his son. He has requested for an air ambulance from Romania and for help at Siret Border, Romania, sources said.

Jindal’s father has reportedly also written to the central government to make arrangements for bringing back his son’s body.

On Tuesday, Naveen Shekarappa Gyanagouda, India’s first casualty in the ongoing military offensive in Ukraine, died when he stepped out of a bunker to fetch food.

(With inputs from Swati Bhan)

