Indian Govt Hopeful about Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi's Visit, Meet with EAM Jaishankar: Sources

The Government of India is hopeful about Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi’s visit on Friday during which he will meet external affairs minister (EAM) S Jaishankar, top sources told CNN-News18.

Yi is arriving with a delegation and is also likely to meet national security adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval, they said.

There is, however, no confirmation of a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This will depend on further developments, said sources.

There are strong possibilities, they added, that India may agree to informal talks between the PM and Chinese President Xi Jinping at some stage.

Sources said that Yi’s visit will be significant as diplomatic and security bilateral discussions will happen during it. Delegation-level talks will also take place between representatives from both countries, they maintained.

It’s also significant because this is the first top-level visit from China since the border stand-off in Galwan valley after clashes between forces of the two countries.

The stalemate still continues as several rounds of military and diplomatic talks have failed to make much headway. India has called for complete disengagement in eastern Ladakh at all the friction points.

