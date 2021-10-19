Indian High Commissioner Visits Pandals, Meets Hindu Delegation After Durga Puja Attacks in Bangladesh

After a spate of communal attacks in Bangladesh, the Indian High Commissioner on Monday met a delegation of the Hindu community and has been monitoring the situation closely.

CNN-News18 has learned that they have visited pandals and met the affected communities. This was largely to reassure them.

The High Commission is in constant touch with the Bangladesh government, who’ve also made an effort to provide security.

India on Thursday also condemned the vandalisation of Hindu temples in Bangladesh by some unidentified miscreants during Durga Puja celebrations and said New Delhi is in touch with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina-led Bangladesh government which has reacted promptly. After the incident, a clash broke out in which three people were killed and many others injured.

Speaking on the same, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, “We have seen the disturbing reports and untoward incidents in Bangladesh. We are in touch with Bangladesh government.

The Bangladesh government has reacted promptly. Our embassy is in contact with local authorities."

Local media reports on Thursday said the incident prompted the government to deploy paramilitary force in 22 districts. The bdnews24.com news website reported that after allegations of blasphemy, a local temple in Cumilla, about 100 kms from here, became the centre of a social media storm on Wednesday.

As clashes broke out, the administration and the police tried to bring the situation under control, it said.

Incidents of vandalism have also been reported from Hindu temples in Chandpur’s Hajiganj, Chattogram’s Banshkhali and Cox’s Bazar’s Pekua, the report said.

The Dhaka Tribune newspaper reported that at one stage, the situation went out of control and riots started spreading to a number of Durga Puja venues. The local administration and the police came under attack as they tried to maintain law and order, it said.

