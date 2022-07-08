Indian National Killed in Accident at Singapore Public Housing Project

A 35-year-old Indian national has died in a forklift accident at an under-construction public housing project in Singapore, according to a media report.

The incident happened on Thursday when the worker was standing on the rear counterweight of a forklift at the worksite while tying an electrical cable onto the side of an overhead beam when the forklift moved backwards suddenly, reported The Straits Times.

The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said the accident occurred at the upcoming 571-unit Keat Hong Verge Build-To-Order public housing project of the state-run Housing and Development Board (HDB). The accident occurred at about 10 am, and the worker was caught between the forklift’s canopy and the beam at the Keat Hong Link site in the Choa Chu Kang zone.

He was employed by Mega Engineering (Singapore), a subcontractor to the main contractor Teambuild Engineering and Construction. The worker was unconscious when he was taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The HDB said it will work with Teambuild to assist with the probe. “Safety is of utmost importance to HDB," said an HDB spokesman. “We also extend our heartfelt condolences to the deceased’s family and, together with the contractor, we will render support and assistance to them." Teambuild, the main contractor and occupier of the worksite, has been ordered to stop all work there.

Keat Hong Verge is a public housing development by the state authority Housing Board and is expected to be completed this quarter.

