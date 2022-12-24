Indian Navy to Get 120 Fast Interceptors for Anti-Terror Ops, Patrolling Along Key Metro Coastlines

The Indian Navy will be equipped with 120 Fast Interceptor Craft (FIC) by 2030 to boost patrolling of strategic coastlines along major metros like Mumbai, where the 26/11 terrorists snuck in via the sea route in 2008, and Chennai.

According to an official communication, the Ministry of Defence has initiated the process to procure 120 Fast Interceptor Craft for the Indian Navy. These vessels are basically high-speed interceptor boats intended for patrolling and rescue operations. The FICs would be constructed in a phased manner over a period of four years from 2026 to 2030.

The FICs will be capable of carrying out water-front patrolling of coastal areas, including harbour infrastructure such as the command headquarters, naval bases, naval dockyards, break waters, naval jetties etc.

“Inherent to this capability would be to escort High Value Units while entering/leaving harbour. FICs will provide protection to the strategic assets located in the vicinity of Naval bases and operate with Force Protection vessels and other craft deployed. In addition, FICs will carry out interception of high speed craft and seaward anti-terrorist patrols for security of coastal installations, naval harbours and own coast," the official communication said.

“FICs will operate in shallow waters and extreme tropical conditions. Additionally, FICs will also carry out independent deployments for minimum one day at sea including surveillance around group of islands. The FICs will also provide medical act as water ambulance for casualty evacuation of persons in need of urgent medical attention," it added.

The Fast Interceptor Craft will be proposed between 2026 and 2030 in tranches of 30 ships per year.

Recently, four Fast Interception Craft arrived in Kochi. These FICs can carry a variety of armament, from heavy machine guns to grenade launchers. The upper deck canopies are bullet-proof. The versatile vessels are also fitted with modern navigational aids and communication equipment, including AIS (Automatic Identification System) and LRAD (Long Range Acoustic Device), an anti-piracy device. The vessels are compliant with regulations mandatory for sea-going vessels.

Job Role of the FICs

The FICs will escort high value units, such as aircraft carriers, tankers, cruisers, destroyers, frigates, submarines etc while entering or leaving harbour. They will also carry out water-front patrolling of coastal areas.

“Protect strategic assets located in the vicinity of naval bases. Carry out sea front patrolling of coast line of major metro cities such as Mumbai, Chennai etc. Operate with Force Protection vessels and other craft deployed," the official communication said.

The FICs will also carry out interception of high-speed craft and seaward anti-terrorist patrols for security of coastal installations. They may also be needed to act as water ambulances for evacuation of persons in need of urgent medical attention.

