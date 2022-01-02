India, Pakistan Armies Exchange Sweets on New Year Along LoC in J&K's Kupwara

On the occasion of New Year, Indian and Pakistan troops on Saturday exchanged greetings and sweets along the historic Teethwal crossing bridge in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district. Indian Army officials greeted their Pakistani counterparts and the message of peace and harmony was conveyed. The gesture was appreciated and reciprocated by the Pakistan Army officials.

An Army spokesman said all necessary Covid-19 protocols were followed during the exchange of sweets by the two sides.

Meanwhile, residents of the Teethwal area were overjoyed by the gesture and hailed the move. They appealed to the Indo-Pak leadership to maintain this tradition of peace in future so that people can live in peace.

