Indian Railways to Run Special Train Between Mumbai And Varanasi for Teachers From May 2

Here’s some exciting news for teachers to enjoy their summer vacation! During the forthcoming summer vacation for both teachers and pupils, Indian Railways will run entirely reserved teachers’ special trains at a special price.

The decision to operate the train has been taken by North Eastern Railway and Central Railway. The Superfast Teachers Special Train will run between Mumbai and Varanasi.

Only the teachers having an I-card will be permitted to book a ticket from Mumbai on the train. However, Normal passengers will be allowed to travel on the return train.

Northeast Railway Spokesperson Pankaj Kumar Singh said that this train will start from Lokmanya Tilak Terminus on Monday, May 02, 2022. At the same time, 01054 Banaras-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Superfast Special train will be operated from Banaras from Tuesday, May 03, 2022.

Advertisement

Teachers will also find it easier to get train tickets because their seats will be reserved. The following are the specifics of the special trains operations, train schedules, and dates:

According to the Pankaj Kumar, 01053 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus – Banaras Teachers Special train will depart from Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 10.30 hrs on Monday, 02 May 2022.

The train will be at Kalyan at 11.10 hrs, Nashik at 14.00 hrs, Bhusaval at 18.40 hrs, Khandwa at 20.00 hrs, and Itarsi at 22.30 hrs. On the second day, the train will depart from Bina at 02.40 hrs, Veerangana Laxmibai Jn. From 05.00 hrs, Govindpuri at 09.30 hrs, Fatehpur at 10.37 hrs and Prayagraj Jn. It will leave Gyanpur Road at 13.10 hrs and reach Banaras at 15.30 hrs.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.