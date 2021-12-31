Indian Railways Adds Two More Religious Places to Ramayana Yatra Circuit

Indian Railways has added two more religious places to the Ramayana Yatra Special Train route. One more special train will also operate in the Ramayana Yatra circuit from 9 February 2022. The Ramayana Yatra Special train takes the passengers to religious places associated with the life of Lord Ram and two trains have already been operational.

Now these trains will be covering two more places— Buxar district in Bihar and Kanchipuram in Tamil Nadu. The Railway Board has given the approval to the proposal of adding these places, which was earlier sent by the IRCTC. With addition of these two more places to the Ramayana Yatra circuit, the days of travel will also be increased.

IRCTC officials informed that earlier the Ramayana Special Train used to cover its journey in 17 days but after the addition of two new religious places the journey will be increased to 20 days.

Advertisement

Currently, Indian railway is operating two Shri Ramayana Yatra Special Trains, out of these one is a deluxe train with AC second class and AC first class coaches. Whereas, the second train is being operated with Sleeper and AC third class coaches.

Interestingly, these trains have seen 100 percent bookings so far despite the relatively high fares. In view of better response, Indian Railways has decided to run one more deluxe train from 9 February 2022, with addition of two more religious places on the route.

As per the fixed schedule, the train will reach Buxar on the 5th day and Kanchipuram on the 17th day, whereas, the fare of this train has also been increased. Now the passengers wishing to travel in AC second class will have to pay around Rs 14,000 to Rs15, 000 and the AC first class fare has been fixed around Rs 20,000 to Rs 22,000.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.