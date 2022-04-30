Indian Railways Announces Additional Stoppages for These Four Trains

Indian Railways has decided to provide additional stoppages for four pairs of trains for the convenience of passengers. This step of the Indian Railways will help local passengers commuting from Delhi to Rajasthan. The rail passengers were demanding to add more stoppages to these trains for a long time.

North Western Railway has announced to provide additional stoppages to the trains at Anupshahr station in Rajasthan’s Hanumangarh district. The trains will also now stop at Siddhmukh, Rajaldesar, Talchapar and Parihara stations in Churu district of Rajasthan.

According to Captain Shashi Kiran, Spokesperson of North Western Railway, all these trains will be operated as per the following schedule.

Advertisement

1. Train No. 14727, Shri Ganganagar Tilak Bridge Express will arrive at Anupshahr station at 00.40 hrs and depart at 00.41 hrs and arrive at Siddhmukh station at 00.49 hrs and depart at 00.50 hrs from May 02.

Similarly, train number 14728, Tilak Bridge Shri ganganagar Express will arrive at Siddhmukh station at 01.08 hrs and depart at 1.09hrs. The train will arrive at Anupshahr station at 01.17 hrs and depart at 01.18 hrs from May 2.

2. Train No. 14717, Bikaner Haridwar Express will arrive at Rajaldesar station at 00.51 hrs and depart at 00.53 hrs from May 02. Similarly, train number 14718, Haridwar Bikaner Express will arrive at Rajaldesar station at 05.10 hrs and depart at 05.12 hrs from May 3.

3. Train No. 22481, Jodhpur Delhi Sarai Rohilla express will arrive at Talchhapar station at 22.46 hrs and depart at 22.47 hrs from May 02.Similarly, Train No. 22482, Delhi Sarai Rohilla Jodhpur Express will arrive at Talchapar station at 05.04 hrs and depart at 05.05 hrs from May 01.

4. Train No. 22422, Jodhpur Delhi Sarai Rohilla express will arrive at Parihara station at 15.10 hrs and depart at 15.11 hrs from May 02. Similarly, Train No. 22421, Delhi Sarai Rohilla Jodhpur express will arrive at Parihara station at 13.01 hrs and depart at 13.02 hrs from May 02.

Advertisement

North Western Railways has said that all these stops are being given on a temporary basis for 6 months, which can also be extended after review. These trains will have Second AC, Third AC, Second Sleeper Class and Second Ordinary Class Coaches.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.