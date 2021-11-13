Indian Railways Announces Mega Block in Mumbai on Sunday; Check Local Train Routes, Timings and Other Details for November 14

Central Railway will operate mega block on Harbour Line and Trans Harbour Line on Sunday, November 14 for maintenance work. During the block period, Indian Railways will run special services between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Kurla, and Panvel and Vashi. Harbour line passengers will be permitted to travel via Main Line and Trans Harbour line between 10 am to 4:30 pm, a release by the Central Railway said. “These maintenance mega blocks are essential for infrastructure upkeep and safety," it added.

>HERE’S ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT MEGA BLOCK ON SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 14:

CHHATRAPATI SHIVAJI MAHARAJ TERMINUS- VIDYAVIHAR UP AND DOWN SLOW LINES FROM 10.55 AM TO 3.55 PM

Down slow services leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus from 10.48 am to 3.36 pm will be diverted on Down fast line between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Vidyavihar stations halting at Byculla, Parel, Dadar, Matunga, Sion and Kurla stations and further rediverted on Down slow line.

Up slow services leaving Ghatkopar from 10.40 am to 3.52 pm will be diverted on Up fast line between Vidyavihar and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus halting at Kurla, Sion, Matunga, Dadar, Parel and Byculla stations.

KURLA-VASHI UP AND DOWN HARBOUR LINES FROM 11.10 AM TO 4.10 PM

Down Harbour line services to Vashi /Belapur/Panvel leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai from 10.34 am to 3.39 pm and Up Harbour line services for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai leaving Panvel/Belapur/Vashi from 10.21 am to 3.41 pm will remain cancelled.

