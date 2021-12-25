Indian Railways Announces Mega Block in Mumbai on Sunday; Services Of These Local Trains Will be Affected on December 26

>Mumbai Mega Block on December 26: The Central Railway (CR) will operate a mega block on its suburban sections of Main Line and Harbour Line for carrying out maintenance work on Sunday, December 26. During the period, all Down slow services leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus from 10.48 am to 3.36 pm will be diverted on Down fast line between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Vidyavihar. The trains will halt at Byculla, Parel, Dadar, Matunga, Sion and Kurla stations and further rediverted on Down slow line proper.

Up slow services leaving Ghatkopar from 10:40 am to 3:52 pm will be diverted on the Up fast line between Vidyavihar and CSMT and will halt at Kurla, Sion, Matunga, Dadar, Parel and Byculla stations.

However, special services will run between Panvel and Kurla (Platform No 8) during the block period. Harbour line passengers will also be permitted to travel via Main Line and Western Railway from 10.00 am to 6.00 pm during block period.

>What: Mega Block on Sunday, December 26 by Central Railway

>When: From 10.55 am to 3.55 pm

>Where: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Vidyavihar Up and Down Slow Lines

>When: From 11.40 am to 4.40 pm

>Where: CSMT – Chunnabhatti / Bandra Down Harbour Line

>When: From 11.10 am to 4.10 pm

>Where: CSMT – Chunnabhatti / Bandra Up Harbour Line

>Why: To carry out maintenance works

>HERE’S THE DETAILS

CHHATRAPATI SHIVAJI MAHARAJ TERMINUS - VIDYAVIHAR UP & DN SLOW LINES FROM 10.55 AM TO 3.55 PM

CHHATRAPATI SHIVAJI MAHARAJ TERMINUS – CHUNABHATTI / BANDRA DN HARBOUR LINE FROM 11.40 AM TO 4.40 PM AND CHUNABHATTI / BANDRA - CHHATRAPATI SHIVAJI MAHARAJ TERMINUS UP HARBOUR LINE FROM 11.10 AM TO 4.10 PM

Down Harbour line services to Vashi /Belapur/Panvel leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai/ Vadala Road from 11.16 am to 4.47 pm and Down Harbour line services to Bandra/Goregaon leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai from 10.48 am to 4.43 pm will remain suspended.

Up Harbour line services for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai leaving Panvel/Belapur/Vashi from 9.53 am to 3.20 pm and Up Harbour line services for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai leaving Goregaon/ Bandra from 10.45 am to 5.13 pm will remain suspended.

