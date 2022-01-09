Indian Railways Announces Mega Block in Mumbai; Services of These Trains Will be Affected Today

>Mumbai Mega Block Today on January 9: The Central Railway (CR) will operate a mega block on its suburban sections of Harbour Line for carrying out maintenance work today on Sunday, January 9. During the period special services will run between Panvel and Kurla (Platform No.8). Harbour line passengers will also be permitted to travel via Main Line and Western Railway from 10.00 am to 6.00 pm during block period.

“These maintenance mega blocks are essential for infrastructure upkeep and safety. Passengers are requested to bear with the railway administration for the inconvenience caused," said a press release issued by the Central Railway.

HERE’S ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT TODAY’S MEGA BLOCK

>WHAT: Mega Block on Sunday, January 9 by the Central Railway

>WHEN: From 11.40 am to 4.40 pm

>WHERE: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus – Chunabhatti / Bandra Down harbour line

>THE IMPACT: Down Harbour line services to Vashi /Belapur/Panvel leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai/ Vadala Road from 11.16 am to 4.47 pm and Down Harbour line services to Bandra/Goregaon leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai from 10.48 am to 4.43 pm will remain suspended.

>WHEN: From 11.10 am to 4.10 pm

>WHERE: Chunabhatti / Bandra - Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Up harbour line

>THE IMPACT: Up Harbour line services for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai leaving Panvel/Belapur/Vashi from 9.53 am to 3.20 pm and Up Harbour line services for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai leaving Goregaon/ Bandra from 10.45 am to 5.13 pm will remain suspended.

