Indian Railways Announces Special Train Connecting Varanasi With Gorakhpur

The North Eastern Railway has decided to run a special train between Varanasi City and Gorakhpur for the convenience of passengers. This train will run from Varanasi daily and it starts on May 4, 2022. Passengers are required to follow all the Covid-19 rules.

According to the North Eastern Railway, the 15132 Varanasi City-Gorakhpur Express will leave Varanasi City every day at 22.30 hours starting from May 04, 2022. This train will depart Sarnath at 22.43 hrs, Aurihar at 23.10 hrs, Sadat at 23.32 hrs, Jakhanian at 23.46 hrs, Dullahapur at 00.05 hrs, Mau at 00.45 hrs, Belthara Road at 01.15 hrs, Lar Road at 01.31 hrs, and Salempur at 01.31 hrs the next day.

It Will leave Bhatni at 01.45 a.m., 02.15 a.m., 02.47 a.m. from Deoria Sadar, 03.06 a.m. from Gauri Bazar, and 03.23 a.m. from Chari Chaira, and arrive in Gorakhpur at 04.50 a.m.

On the return journey, 15131 Gorakhpur-Varanasi City Express will depart daily from Gorakhpur at 23.00 hrs. It will leave Varanasi Road at 01.14 hrs, Belthara Road at 01.30 hrs, Mau at 02.05 hrs, Dullahpur at 02.29 hrs, Jakhanian at 02.42 hrs, Sadat at 02.57 hrs, Aurihar at 03.55 hrs and Sarnath at 04.40 hrs and reach Varanasi City at 05.05 hrs.

Earlier, the Indian Railways started a direct train service connecting Bihar’s Motihari with Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh. The services of the new train will benefit devotees travelling to Ayodhya, one of Hinduism’s holiest cities and believed to be the birthplace of Lord Rama, from Motihari and its adjoining districts in Bihar.

During the first run of the Bapudham Motihari-Ayodhya Cantt Express on April 23, Union Minister and Motihari MP, Radha Mohan Singh travelled to Ayodhya along with over 1,000 other passengers.

Earlier this month, Indian Railways started a broad gauge train route between Bihar’s Jaynagar and Kurta in Nepal. The cross-border train services were inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Nepal counterpart Shah Bahadur Deuba.

