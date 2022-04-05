Indian Railways Cancels 137 Trains Today on April 5, Check the Full List Here

INDIAN RAILWAYS UPDATE: Indian Railways has decided to fully or partially cancel 137 trains today on Tuesday, April 5 due to maintenance and operational reasons. Among those cancelled are trains that operate between Maharashtra, Punjab, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan and Bihar among others. The national transporters have put up a list of fully and partially cancelled trains on its website for the passengers’ convenience. It has requested passengers to check train details by visiting https://enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes or NTES app before planning their trip.

HERE’S LIST OF FEW TRAINS CANCELLED TODAY:

HERE’S HOW TO CHECK FULL LIST OF CANCELLED TRAINS

Step 1: Visit: https://enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes/ and select the date of journey

Step 2: Select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen and click on Cancelled Trains

Step 3: Select Fully option in Cancelled Type to see list of trains with time, routes and other details.

Step 4: Select Partially option to see list of Source Changed trains.

Step 5: Scroll down to check list of short terminated trains.

