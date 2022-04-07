Indian Railways Cancels 148 Trains Today; Check Full List Here

INDIAN RAILWAYS UPDATE: A day after cancelling over 150 trains, Indian Railways has decided to cancel 148, change sourced station of 15 and short terminate 12 trains on Thursday, April 7 due to operational reasons. Among those cancelled are trains that operates between Delhi, Maharashtra, Qwest Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Madhya Pradesh among others.

For the convenience of passengers, Indian Railways have put up a list of fully and partially cancelled trains on its website. The national transporter have also requested passengers to check train details by visiting https://enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes or NTES app before planning their trip.

HERE’S LIST OF FEW TRAINS CANCELLED TODAY:

HERE’S HOW TO CHECK FULL LIST OF CANCELLED TRAINS

Step 1: Visit: https://enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes/ and select the date of journey

Step 2: Select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen and click on Cancelled Trains

Step 3: Select Fully option in Cancelled Type to see list of trains with time, routes and other details.

Step 4: Select Partially option to see list of Source Changed trains.

Step 5: Scroll down to check list of short terminated trains.

