Indian Railways Cancels 1,500 Trains For January 29 and January 30; Here’s How to Check Full List

>IRCTC UPDATE: Indian Railways has decided to cancel 441 trains on January 29, and 1,006 on January 30 due to operational reasons and weather condition. Originating station of 24 trains has been changed to Saturday, and 18 for Sunday. Also railways have decided to short terminate 25 trains on Saturday and 20 on Sunday. Among those cancelled includes 00979 Kisan Special that operates between Amalsad in Gujarat to Adarsh Nagar, Delhi, 01541 Satara – Kolhapur, Howrah Jn – Barddhaman among others.

Most of the cancelled trains run between Gujarat, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, Assam, Himachal Pradesh, New Delhi, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Bihar, Jharkhand and Madhya Pradesh among others.

According to railways, the visibility has also drastically reduced due to the fog affecting train operation. Earlier the Ministry of Railways had tweeted a video of train entering snow covered Sadura Railway Station at Baramulla - Banihal section.

An RTI query filed by Madhya Pradesh-based Chandra Shekar Guar had recently revealed that Indian Railways cancelled more than 35,000 trains in the first nine months of the 2021-22 fiscal year due to maintenance reasons.

The national transporter has requested passengers to check train details by visiting https://enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes or NTES app before planning their trip.

HERE’S HOW TO CHECK FULL LIST OF CANCELLED TRAINS

>Step 1: Visit: https://enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes/ and select the date of journey.

>Step 2: Select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen and click on Cancelled Trains.

>Step 3: Select Fully option in Cancelled Type to see list of trains with time, routes and other details.

>Step 4: Change ‘Train Start Date’ from drop down option to check list of trains cancelled on January 30

