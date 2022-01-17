Indian Railways Cancels 17 Trains, Diverts 4 in Bilaspur Division; Check Full List

Indian Railways has cancelled more than 17 express trains passing through Chhattisgarh and Bihar. The trains scheduled to operate between January 16 and 24, have been cancelled. The railway authorities have rescheduled 5 trains and diverted 4 trains. The decision has been taken due to ongoing work for the fourth line in Kharsia-Robertson section of Raipur-Bilaspur division of the South East Central Railway. The work has affected the operations of various trains in Railpur-Bilaspur division.

Railway officials said that 17 trains including Bilaspur-Patna Express will remain cancelled on different dates between January 16 and 24. Whereas, the timings of 5 trains have been changed and 4 trains have been diverted.

Advertisement

>Also read: Indian Railways’ Vistadome Coaches Receive Overwhelming Response on Mumbai-Pune, Mumbai-Goa Routes

The infrastructural developmental work in Bilaspur Division of South East Central Railway will be carried out from January 16-24. As soon as this work is completed, normal operations of these cancelled and diverted trains will be resumed.

>Full list of Cancelled trains

Train No. 08861 Gondia – Jharsuguda MEMU Passenger Special will remain cancelled from 15 January to 24 January 2022.

Train No. 08862 Jharsuguda – Gondia MEMU Passenger Special will remain cancelled from 16 January 2022 to 25 January.

Train number 12870 Howrah-CSMT Express departing from Howrah on 21st January has been cancelled.

Train number 12869 CSMT-Howrah Express departing from CSMT on 23rd January has been cancelled.

Train number 12767 Nanded – Santragachi Express, from Nanded on January 17 and 24, will remain cancelled.

Train number 12768 Santragachi – Nanded Express departing from Santragachi on 19th and 26th January will remain cancelled.

Train number 20917 Indore-Puri Humsafar Express from Indore on January 18 has been cancelled..

Train number 20918 Puri-Indore Humsafar Express from Puri on January 20 has been cancelled.

Train number 22909 Valsad-Puri Express from Valsad on January 20 has been cancelled.

Train number 22910 Puri-Valsad Express from Puri on 23rd January has been cancelled.

Train number 22843 Bilaspur-Patna Express from Bilaspur on January 21 has been cancelled.

Train number 22844 Patna-Bilaspur Express from Patna on 23 January has been cancelled.

Train No. 22169 Rani Kamalapati (Habibganj) – Santragachi Express, departing from Rani Kamalapati (Habibganj) on January 19, will remain cancelled.

Train No. 22170 Santragachi-Rani Kamalapati (Habibganj) Express, running from Santragachi on 20 January 2022, has been cancelled.

Train number 20822 Santragachi – Pune Express leaving Santragachi on January 15 and 22 will remain cancelled.

Train No. 20821 Pune-Santragachi Express leaving Pune on 17 and 24 January 2022 will remain cancelled.

>Rescheduled or Late departure trains

Train No. 18477 Puri-Yognagri Rishikesh Express from Puri from 15 January to 21 January will be delayed by 3 hours.

Train number 12222 Howrah-Pune Duronto Express from Howrah on 20 and 22 January 2022 will be delayed by 02 hours.

Train number 12262 Howrah-CSMT Duronto Express from Howrah on 17, 18, 19 and 21 January 2022 will be delayed by 02 hours.

Train number 13288 Rajendranagar - Durg Express leaving Rajendranagar from 15th January 2022 to 21st January will be delayed by 01hr 30min.

Train number 17007 Secunderabad - Darbhanga Express leaving Secunderabad on 18th and 22nd January 2022 will be delayed by 01 hour 30 minutes.

>Diverted trains

Train number 20807 Visakhapatnam-Amritsar Hirakud Express running from Visakhapatnam on January 18, 21 and 22 will run on the diverted route via Sambalpur- Titlagarh- Lakholi- Raipur- Bilaspur.

Train number 20808 Amritsar-Visakhapatnam Hirakud Express running from Amritsar on 19, 22 and 23 January will run on diverted route via Bilaspur- Raipur- Lakholi- Titlagarh Sambalpur.

Train number 12859 CSMT-Howrah Geetanjali Express running from CSMT will run via Raipur- Lakholi- Titlagarh Sambalpur- Jharsuguda on the diverted route from January 15 to January 23.

Train number 12860 Howrah-CSMT Geetanjali Express running from Howrah from 16 January 2022 to 24 January will run on the changed route via Jharsuguda- Sambalpur- Titlagarh- Lakholi- Raipur.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.