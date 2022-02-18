Indian Railways Cancels 295 Trains on February 18; Here’s How to Check Full List

>INDIAN RAILWAYS UPDATE: Indian Railways has decided to cancel 295 trains, change the origin station of 21 and short terminate 23 on February 18 due to operational reasons. Among those cancelled are trains that operates between New Delhi, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, Assam, Himachal Pradesh, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh among others.

Indian Railway puts up a list of cancelled trains on its website for the passengers’ convenience. NTES app also has information about this. Railways have requested passengers to check train details by visiting https://enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes or NTES app before planning their trip.

HERE’S HOW TO CHECK FULL LIST OF CANCELLED TRAINS

>Step 1: Visit: https://enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes/ and select the date of journey

>Step 2: Select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen and click on Cancelled Trains

>Step 3: Select Fully option in Cancelled Type to see list of trains with time, routes and other details.

>Step 4: Select Partially option to see list of Source Changed trains.

>Step 5: Scroll down to check list of short terminated trains.

