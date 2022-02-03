Indian Railways Cancels 415 Trains on February 3; Here’s How to Check Full List

>INDIAN RAILWAYS UPDATE: Indian Railways has decided to cancel 415 trains, change the origin station of 27 and short terminate 30 on February 3 due to operational reasons and weather condition. Among those cancelled are trains that operates between New Delhi, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, Assam, Himachal Pradesh, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Odisha, Gujarat, Bihar, Jharkhand and Madhya Pradesh among others.

Several passenger trains will also remain cancelled till February 12 due to interlocking work going on in the Jabalpur and Dhanbad division. The South Eastern Railway has also cancelled 29 trains owing to the ongoing non-interlocking work for the third line at the Hijili station of Kharagpur division. The Northern Railway had recently said that the visibility has drastically reduced due to the fog.

Indian Railway puts up a list of cancelled trains on its website for the passengers’ convenience. NTES app also has information about this. Railways have requested passengers to check train details by visiting https://enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes or NTES app before planning their trip.

HERE’S HOW TO CHECK FULL LIST OF CANCELLED TRAINS

>Step 1: Visit: https://enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes/ and select the date of journey

>Step 2: Select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen and click on Cancelled Trains

>Step 3: Select Fully option in Cancelled Type to see list of trains with time, routes and other details.

>Step 4: Select Partially option to see list of Source Changed trains.

>Step 5: Scroll down to check list of short terminated trains.

