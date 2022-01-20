Indian Railways Cancels 437 Trains Today; Check the Full List Here Before Travelling

>IRCTC UPDATES: Indian Railways trains continue to remain affected due to operational reasons and foggy weather this season. After cancelling 385 trains on January 18 and 392 on January 19, the national operator has announced the cancellation of 437 trains on Thursday. It has also decided to change originating station of 20 trains and short termination of 22. Among those cancelled are trains that operates between Delhi, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Haryana, Assam and Bihar.

On Tuesday, railways had cancelled 385 trains, changed originating station of 22 and short terminated 20. Next day, 392 services were cancelled. Earlier, it had announced the cancellation of various trains passing through Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand till January 22. This decision was taken in view of the interlocking work being carried out in the Lucknow-Alamnagar section.

Similarly, more than 17 express trains passing through Chhattisgarh and Bihar were also cancelled. The decision has been taken due to ongoing work for the fourth line in Kharsia-Robertson section of Raipur-Bilaspur division of the South East Central Railway. The work has affected the operations of various trains in Railpur-Bilaspur division.

The Railway authorities have urged the passengers to visit https://enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes or NTES app to get the details of the actual arrival-departure of these trains.

According to the national transporter, in case you have booked tickets through IRCTC, then you do not need to cancel e-ticket if your train has been cancelled by the railways as the ticket will automatically get cancelled and you will get a refund in your bank account in 3 to 7 days. But if you have booked tickets through PRS counter, you need to to collect by visiting the PRS counter and filling the related form.

HERE’S HOW TO CHECK FULL LIST OF CANCELLED TRAINS

>Step 1: Visit: https://enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes/ and select the date of journey

>Step 2: Select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen and click on Cancelled Trains

>Step 3: Select Fully or Partially option to see full list of trains with time, routes and other details.

