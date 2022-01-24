Indian Railways Cancels 495 Trains Today; Here’s Step-by-step Guide to Check the List of Cancelled Trains

>INDIAN RAILWAYS UPDATES: At least 495 Indian Railways trains will remain cancelled today due to operational reasons and foggy weather. The national operator has also changed originating station of 24 trains and short terminated 24 others. Among those cancelled are trains that operates between Maharashtra, New Delhi, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Gujarat, Bihar, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, and Assam among others.

Cold weather conditions is affecting the services of trains in many parts of the country leading to cancellation of nearly 500 trains everyday. The railway authorities have urged passengers planning to travel in long-distance trains to check https://enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes or NTES app to get the details of the actual arrival-departure of trains.

According to the national transporter, in case you have booked tickets through IRCTC, then you do not need to cancel e-ticket if your train has been cancelled by the railways as the ticket will automatically get cancelled and you will get a refund in your bank account in 3 to 7 days. But if you have booked tickets through PRS counter, you need to to collect by visiting the PRS counter and filling the related form.

HERE’S HOW TO CHECK FULL LIST OF CANCELLED TRAINS

>Step 1: Visit: https://enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes/ and select the date of journey

>Step 2: Select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen and click on Cancelled Trains

>Step 3: Select Fully option in Cancelled Type to see list of trains with time, routes and other details.

>Step 4: Select Partially option to see list of Source Changed trains and Short Terminating trains.

