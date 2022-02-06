Indian Railways Cancels 749 Trains Today; Here’s Step-by-step Guide to Check Full List

Cold wave continues to grip the northern parts of India even as foggy conditions led to 749 trains being cancelled. Dense fog and low visibility also led Indian Railways to change origin stations of 34 trains and short terminate 32. “The trains has been cancelled due to due to operational reasons and weather condition," railways said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of widespread rainfall with thunderstorms over sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim and Northeast India during the next 24 hours, news agency PTI reported. The IMD said that some parts of Madhya Pradesh and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim and Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh and Uttar Pradesh will experience the cold wave during the next 24 hours.

On Saturday, Ministry of Railways tweeted a video of Barog railway station of Kalka Shimla heritage section wrapped in a white blanket of snow.

Most of the cancelled trains run between Punjab, Haryana, New Delhi, Assam, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, and Gujarat among others. An RTI query filed by Madhya Pradesh-based Chandra Shekar Guar had recently revealed that Indian Railways cancelled more than 35,000 trains in the first nine months of the 2021-22 fiscal year due to maintenance reasons.

The national transporter has requested passengers to check train details by visiting https://enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes or NTES app before planning their trip.

HERE’S HOW TO CHECK FULL LIST OF CANCELLED TRAINS

>Step 1: Visit: https://enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes/ and select the date of journey

>Step 2: Select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen and click on Cancelled Trains

>Step 3: Select Fully option in Cancelled Type to see list of trains with time, routes and other details.

>Step 4: To check list of trains whose originating station have been changed or short terminated, click on Partially.

>Step 5: You can check the details of short terminated trains by scrolling down on Source Changed Trains page.

(With PTI inputs)

