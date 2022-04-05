Indian Railways cancels and diverts Gujarat bound trains, check Full list

Indian Railway has cancelled and diverted several trains and changed the routes for a few Gujarat bound trains due to the doubling of track in Ahmedabad.

Doubling of railway lines between Deodar-Mitha-Bhabhar-Devgam-Radhanpur stations of Palanpur-Samakhali railway section of Ahmedabad division in Gujarat is currently underway. The North Western Railway has informed that due to the construction work, the movement of trains on this route will be affected. Following this, many trains have been canceled and a few trains have been diverted.

Captain Shashi Kiran, Chief Public Relations Officer of North Western Railway, said, “Due to the work of doubling the railway line between Deodar-Mitha-Bhabhar-Devgam-Radhanpur stations of Palanpur-Samakhali railway section of Ahmedabad division, under North Western Railway, services of many trains will be affected. Passengers traveling by these trains should get accurate information from the respective inquiry numbers before starting the journey."

These trains will remain canceled

Train number 22483, Jodhpur-Gandhidham rail service will be canceled on 04.04.22 and 06.04.22 (02 trips).

Train No. 22484, Gandhidham-Jodhpur rail service will be canceled on 05.04.22 and 07.04.22 (02 trips).

Route Divert of these trains

Train No. 14321, Bareilly-Bhuj Ala Hazrat Express which will leave from Bareilly on 04.04.22 and 06.04.22, will be operated on a diverted route via Palanpur, Mehsana, Dhagendra, Samakhyali.

Train No. 14322, Bhuj – Bareilly Ala Hazrat Express which will leave Bhuj on 04.04.22 and 07.04.22 will be operated as a diverted route via Samakhali, Dhagendra, Mehsana, Palanpur.

In another development, the Western Railway has also decided to add additional coaches in 21 pairs of trains on a permanent basis. In addition, a Summer Special train on special fares will be operated between Mumbai’s Bandra Terminus and Barmer in Rajasthan.

Moreover, the Western Railway has also announced plans to run a weekly AC superfast special train between Pune and Jaipur via Vasai Road in Mumbai. The steps have been taken by Western Railway for the convenience of passengers and to meet the increased demand from passengers during the summer vacation.

