Indian Railways Cancels, Diverts Over 68 Trains Amid Rail Roko Protest in Punjab

Indian Railways has decided to cancel or divert more than 68 trains connecting Punjab and Jammu due to the ongoing protest by farmers in several parts of Punjab. The cancelled trains also include three special trains to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi.

The farmers’ protest, which started on December 20 in Firozpur Division of Northern Railway in Punjab, has now spread into seven sites across the state. The farmers are holding rail roko protest asking for complete farm loan waiver among other demands.

In the Firozpur division several trains have been short-distanced. Around 16 trains will start journey from other stations whereas the journey of 13 trains will be terminated before their fixed destinations.

A total of 97 trains operating through Punjab will be affected starting from December 28. Trains like Shree Shakti Express, Uttar Sampark Kranti express and Jammu Mail, which go to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra station in Jammu, have also been cancelled.

In Punjab, the rail roko protest in Firozpur division of Northern Railway and other sites has severely affected the operations of trains leading to cancellations and diversion of several trains. The ongoing protest has caused a huge loss for Indian Railways as trains operating through Punjab connecting to various states like Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Rajasthan as well as Jammu have either been terminated or short distanced.

As per Northern Railway Spokesperson Deepak Kumar, the trains which have been cancelled or short terminated before the destination are as follows:

Full List of tains cancelled on December 28

04657 Bathinda - Firozpur Special

04658 Firozpur-Bathinda Special

04632 Fazilka-Bathinda Special

4. 04631 Bathinda-Fazilka Special

04633 Jalandhar City - Firozpur Special

04634 Firozpur-Jalandhar City Special

04603 Bathinda - Firozpur Special

04604 Firozpur-Bathinda Special

04635 Ludhiana-Firozpur Special

04636 Firozpur-Ludhiana Special

04463 Ludhiana-Firozpur Special

04464 Firozpur-Ludhiana Special

04749 Beas- Tarn Taran Special

04750 Tarn Taran- Beas Special

04641 Jalandhar City-Pathankot Special

04642 Pathankot-Jalandhar City Special

04479 Jalandhar City-Pathankot Special

04480 Pathankot-Jalandhar City Special

04625 Ludhiana-Firozpur Special

04637 Jalandhar City - Ferozepur Special

04638 Firozpur-Jalandhar City Special

06941 Khemkaran-Amritsar Special

06942 Amritsar-Khemkaran Special

06927 Verka-Derababa Nanak Special

06928 Derababa Nanak-Verka Special

4399 Janjo-Jalandhar City Express

4626 Firozpur-Ludhiana Express

4400 Jalandhar City – Janjo Express

4574 Ludhiana-Bhiwani Express

4576 Ludhiana-Hisar Express

04572 Axle-Head Special

04571 Bhiwani-Dhuri Special

04575 Hisar-Ludhiana Special

04573 Sirsa-Ludhiana Special

04643 Firozpur-Fazilka Special

04627 Firozpur-Fazilka Special

04491 Firozpur-Fazilka Special

04644 Fazilka - Firozpur Special

04628 Fazilka - Firozpur Special

04492 Fazilka - Firozpur Special

4468 Jalandhar – Hoshiarpur Express

4467 Hoshiarpur-Jalandhar Express

4482 JALANDHAR-HOSHIARPUR EXPRESS

4481 Hoshiarpur-Jalandhar Express

9771 JALANDHAR – AMRITSAR EXPRESS

04503 Ambala-Ludhiana Special

04504 Ludhiana-Ambala Special

4574 Ludhiana-Bhiwani

12425 New Delhi – Jammu Rajdhani Express

12526 Jammu-New Delhi Rajdhani Express

12445 New Delhi – Shrimata Vaishno Devi Katra North Sampark Kranti Express

12446 Shrimata Vaishno Devi Katra - New Delhi North Sampark Kranti Express

14011 Delhi Jn-Hoshiapur Express

14012 Hoshiarpur-Delhi Jn. express

14630 Firozpur-Chandigarh Express

4576 Ludhiana-Hisar Express

14631 Dehradun-Amritsar Express

14632 Amritsar-Dehradun Express

14033 Delhi Jn. -Shrimata Vaishno Devi Katda Mail

19612 Amritsar-Ajmer Express

22402 Udhampur-Delhi Sarai Rohilla Express

22446 Amritsar-Kanpur Express

22462 Shrimata Vaishno Devi Katra – New Delhi Shree Shakti Express

22461 New Delhi – Shrimata Vaishno Devi Katra Shree Shakti Express

14601 Firozpur-Hanumangarh Express

14602 Hanumangarh – Firozpur Express

14023 Chhindwara-Firozpur

12237 Varanasi-Jammu Tawi Express

Full List of Short Terminated or short –distanced trains

14624 Firozpur-Chhindwara Patalkot Express, on 28.12.2021, will depart from Bathinda.

The 19226 Jammu-Ahmedabad Express, on 28.12.2021, will start its journey from Bathinda.

3. The 19224 Jammu-Ahmedabad Express, on 28.12.2021, will start its journey from Bathinda.

The 12716 Amritsar-Nanded Sachkhand Express,on 28.12.2021, will depart from Chandigarh.

5. 12926 Amritsar-Bandra Terminus Paschim Express, on 28.12.2021 will depart from Chandigarh.

6. 12414 JAMMU-AJMER EXPRESS commencing journey on 28.12.2021 will start its journey from Delhi

The 11058 Amritsar-Mumbai Dadar Express, on 28.12.2021, will start its journey from Dhuri.

12138 Firozpur-Mumbai Punjab Mail, on 28.12.2021, will start its journey from Faridkot.

15058 Jammu – Bhagalpur Express will start from Ludhiana.

12904 Amritsar-Mumbai Golden Temple Mail, on 28.12.2021, will start its journey from Ludhiana.

13006 Amritsar-Howrah Mail, on 28.12.2021, will start its journey from Ludhiana.

13308 Firozpur-Dhanbad Express, on 28.12.2021, will start its journey from Ludhiana.

14142 Udhampur-Prayagraj Express, on 28.12.2021, will start its journey from Meerut City.

11078 Jammu-Pune Jhelum Express, on 28.12.2021, will start its journey from New Delhi.

12920 Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra-Ambedkar Nagar Malwa Express,on 28.12.2021, will start its journey from New Delhi.

13152 JAMMU – KOLKATA EXPRESS, on 28.12.2021, will start its journey from Saharanpur.

These trains will stop before their destination stations

14623 Chhindwara-Firozpur, on 28.12.2021, will run till Bathinda.

The 19223 Ahmedabad-Jammutvi Express, on 28.12.2021, will terminate its journey at Bathinda.

3.The 19225 Jammu-Jodhpur Express, on 28.12.2021, will terminate its journey at Bathinda.

The 12715 Nanded-Amritsar Sachkhand Express, on 28.12.2021, will terminate its journey at Chandigarh.

The 12413 Ajmer-Jammutvi Express, on 28.12.2021 will terminate its journey at Delhi Jn.

The 11057 Mumbai-Amtarsar Dadar Express, on 28.12.2021, will terminate its journey at Dhuri Junction.

The 12137 Mumbai-Firozpur Punjab Mail,on 28.12.2021, will end its journey at Faridkot station.

12903 Mumbai Central-Amritsar Golden Temple Mail, on 28.12.2021 will end its journey at Ludhiana.

The 14661 Barmer-Jammu Tawi Express, on 28.12.2021 will end its journey at Ludhiana.

11077 PUNE – JAMMU TAWI EXPRESS, on 28.12.2021, will terminate its journey at New Delhi.

12475 Hapa-Shrimata Vaishno Devi Katra Swaraj Express, On 28.12.2021, will terminate its journey at New Delhi.

12. 12919 Ambedkar Nagar - Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Malwa, on 28.12.2021, will end its journey at New Delhi.

