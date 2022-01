Indian Railways Cancels, Diverts Various Trains Passing Through Bihar. Check List

The Indian Railways has either cancelled or diverted various Bihar-bound trains due to the non-interlocking work being carried out in Ratanpur and Jamalpur in Malda Town Division. The work will impact the operations of 10 express and five pairs of passenger trains passing through Bihar. Besides that, the routes of some trains have also been diverted.

>Cancelled Mail/Express Trains

Train number 22406, Bhagalpur Garib Rath Express from Anand Vihar Terminus will remain cancelled on 24/01/2022.

Train number 22405 Bhagalpur-Anand Vihar Terminus Garib Rath Express from Bhagalpur will remain cancelled on 25/01/2022.

Train number 13419 Bhagalpur-Muzaffarpur Jansewa Express from Bhagalpur will remain cancelled between 23/01/2022 and 27/01/2022.

Train number 13420 Muzaffarpur – Bhagalpur Jan Sewa Express from Muzaffarpur will remain cancelled between 23/01/2022 and 27/01/2022.

Train number 13236 Danapur – Sahibganj Intercity Express from Danapur will remain cancelled between 24/01/2022 to 28/01/2022.

Train number 13235 Sahibganj-Danapur Intercity-Express from Sahibganj will remain cancelled between 24/01/2022 to 28/01/2022.

Train number 15554 Jaynagar – Bhagalpur Express from Jaynagar will remain cancelled between 23/01/2022 to 27/01/2022.

Train number 15553 Bhagalpur-Jayanagar Express from Bhagalpur will remain cancelled between 24/01/2022 to 28/01/2022.

Train number 13242 Rajendra Nagar Terminal – Banka Express from Rajendra Nagar Terminal will remain cancelled.

Train number 13242, Banka Express from Rajendra Nagar Terminal has been cancelled between 24/01/2022 to 26/01/2022.

>Cancelled Passenger Special Trains

Train number 03433/03434 Jamalpur-Kiul-Jamalpur Passenger Special will remain cancelled from 22/01/2022 to 28/01/2022.

Train number 03474/03473 Jamalpur-Khagaria-Jamalpur Passenger Special will remain cancelled from 22/01/2022 to 28/01/2022.

Train number 03487/03488 Jamalpur-Kiul-Jamalpur Passenger Special will remain cancelled from 24/01/2022 to 28/01/2022.

Train number 03450/03451 Jamalpur-Tilrath-Jamalpur Passenger Special will remain cancelled from 24/01/2022 to 28/01/2022.

Train number 05509/05510 Jamalpur-Saharsa-Jamalpur Passenger Special will remain cancelled from 24/01/2022 to 28/01/2022.

>Diverted trains

Train number 12367 Bhagalpur-Anand Vihar Terminus Vikramshila Express will run on a diverted route via Banka-Jasidih-Kiul on 23, 24 and 26 January.

Train number 13023 Howrah-Gaya Express will leave Howrah at 23.00 hrs instead of its scheduled time at 19.50 hrs and has been diverted via Khana Junction-Asansol-Jhajha-Kiul.

Train number 12254 Bhagalpur – Yesvantpur Ang Express from Bhagalpur on 26/01/2022 has been diverted via Sahibganj-Baharwa-Rampurhat-Vardhman.

12335 Bhagalpur – Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Express from Bhagalpur on 25/01/2022 has been diverted via Banka-Jasidih-Kiul.

12336 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus – Bhagalpur Express departing from Lokmanya Tilak Terminus on 23/01/2022 and 25/01/2022 will be operated on a diverted route via Banka-Jasidih-Kiul.

13423 Bhagalpur-Ajmer Express from Bhagalpur on 27/01/2022 ,has been diverted via Banka-Jasidih-Kiul.

13424 Ajmer-Bhagalpur Express departing from Ajmer on 22/01/2022, will run on a diverted route via Jhajha-Jasidih-Banka.

13024 Gaya-Howrah Express departing from Gaya between 23/01/2022 to 28/01/2022 will leave Gaya at 16.20 hrs instead of its scheduled time at 16.20 hrs, via Jhajha-Asansol-Khana Junction.

09452 Bhagalpur-Gandhidham Special leaving Bhagalpur on 24/01/2022 will be operated on a diverted route via Banka-Jasidih-Jhajha.

>Short Terminated Trains

Train numbers 13409/13410 Malda Town-Kiul Express scheduled between 22/01/2022 to 28/01/2022 has been short terminated at Bhagalpur station

03431/03432 Sahibganj-Jamalpur Passenger Special Train scheduled between 22/01/2022 to 28/01/2022, 03431/03432 has been short terminated at Bhagalpur.

