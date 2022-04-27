Indian Railways Cancels Several Trains on Delhi Route. Check Complete List

The train traffic in Northern Railways’ Delhi division remained affected due to the installation work of RCC boxes on bridges number 60, 60-A and 61 between Holambi Kalan and Narela railway stations. All traffic on the routes was suspended for four hours due to the ongoing installation work on Wednesday, April 27. While some trains were diverted during the blockade, several others even had to be partially or completely cancelled. The list of cancelled trains included the 04449 New Delhi- Kurukshetra EMU special, 04452 Kurukshetra- Delhi Junction EMU special and 12460/12459 Amritsar- New Delhi- Amritsar Intercity Express, scheduled for April 27.

Train number 14508, Fazilka - Delhi express was partially cancelled on April 27 and services were terminated at Ambala. As a result, the services of train number 14507, Delhi Junction - Fazilk Express remained cancelled between Delhi and Ambala.

Diverted Trains

Train number 12449, Goa Sampark departing from Madgaon railways station on April 26, was diverted on New Delhi- Delhi- Ghaziabad- Merrut City, Saharanpur- Ambala- Chandigarh route.

Rescheduled Trains

Train Number 12926 Amritsar- Bandra Terminus Pashchim Express departed with a delay of 1 hour and was scheduled to leave Amritsar railway station at 8:35 AM on April 27. Similarly train number 12057 New Delhi- Una Himachal Jan Shatabdi Express ran with a delay of over an hour today.

Many other trains rain with an added halt in their scheduled route. Train number 20807 Vishakapattanam- Amritsar Express that departed on April 26 was halted for 65 minutes between the Delhi-Badli route. Similarly, train number 22430 Pathankot- Delhi Express that left its origin station on April 27 was stalled for 20 minutes between the Sonipat Narela route

Train number 15708 Amrit Sar- Katihar Express departing from Amritsar on April 27 also faced an additional halt of 10 minutes between Sonipat and Narela.

The services are likely to resume as normal after the installation work. Indian Railways expressed regret for the inconvenience caused to the passengers.

